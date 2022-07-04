What Tennessee legislators think about Judge Ketanji Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court

Judge Jackson received an overwhelming amount of support met with equal levels of ridicule and judgement, as several politicians attacked her handling of past cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After three days of lengthy confirmation hearings as federal lawmakers pressed Judge Ketanji Jackson on her professional history, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote Thursday, April 7, making her the first Black woman to represent the highest court of law.

Judge Jackson received an overwhelming amount of bipartisan support met with what seemed to be equal levels of ridicule and judgement, as several Republican politicians refused to support her appointment to the Supreme Court weeks after attacking her handling of past court cases during the confirmation hearings.

All six Republican U.S. Senators from Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi voted against Judge Jackson's confirmation.

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty made a tweet, stating that he would do all that he could to block “radical policies.”

I will continue to do what I can in the Senate to ensure that Democrats’ radical policies don’t make their way into our state. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) April 7, 2022

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn made it clear that Jackson did not garner her support in a press release Tuesday, April 5 before Jackson was officially confirmed on Thursday.

“Throughout this process, it became clear that I could not support this nominee, Blackburn said. “The role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the law, not to take up arms in a culture war.”

During the confirmation hearings, Senator Marsha Blackburn berated Jackson on her decision making when ruling cases that involved pedophilia. Blackburn stated that she did not agree with Jackson’s sentencing practices, noting that she believes that such cases should be handled more sternly.

Blackburn also pressed Jackson on her views on social issues, asking her if she restricts the meaning of men and women to male and female. She further pressed Jackson to define what she considered a “woman”, implying that Jackson’s standpoint on gender identity in some way would conflict with her ability to successfully serve as a judge on the Supreme Court.

Blackburn expressed her concern for Jackson’s personal opinions on religion and abortion. Jackson doubled down, stating that the Supreme Court case Roe Vs. Wade protects a woman’s unenumerated right to abortion, making anyone’s personal opinions of its deciding irrelevant at the court level.

Jackson repeatedly explained that her personal views would be insignificant to her work as a Supreme Court Judge, stating that her duty as a judge is not to mix her personal beliefs with her handling of court cases.

Jackson stated several times that as a judge, she would be committed to ruling every case fairly, basing her rulings on the constitution, rather than applying her personal views to controversial political issues.

Despite Jackson making it clear that unlike Blackburn, she is not a politician and that her opinion does not pose a threat to her professionalism, Blackburn said that she felt otherwise.

“I have serious concerns that Judge Jackson’s ideology may influence her jurisprudence. A justice’s primary commitment must always be to the Constitution—not to woke progressivism or results-based judicial activism. Throughout her career, Judge Jackson evaded this duty, with terrible results.

Democratic U.S. Senators from all over criticized Republican Senators for their lack of control and attacks on Jackson during the confirmation hearings, arguing that Jackson’s experience made her more than qualified for the role as a judge on the Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson received kind words from Democratic Congressmen Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen.

Within minutes of the breaking news that Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court, Cooper shared his excitement in a tweet.

“This historic day is long overdue! Judge Jackson will make a fantastic Supreme Court Justice.”

This historic day is long overdue! Judge Jackson will make a fantastic Supreme Court Justice. https://t.co/RD3DfySI4k — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) April 7, 2022

Cohen released a press release Thursday after the confirmation announcement applauding Jackson’s “historic” accomplishment, while also condemning Republicans for making “sophomoric attacks” on her morality, character, and professional history.

“I witnessed the historic vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson from the Senate Gallery. It was particularly fitting and inspiring to observe so many African Americans and women in the gallery whose lives will be affected by her service on the high court. It was certainly an historic day for America. Thurgood Marshall would look kindly on this development. It is unfortunate we came to this moment only after the reprehensible and sophomoric attacks on Judge Jackson in her confirmation hearing which were less than senatorial and certainly less than congenial.”

Jackson also received support from Tennessee State Senators Raumesh Akbari and London Lamar, who both relished in history being made.

#JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson!!! HERstory has been made! And what a journey this has been. 233 years in the making! As a black woman and an attorney, this is a dream realized. Despite naysayers and distractors, #KBJ is our newest #SCOTUS Justice. #SheWillRise #WinWithBlackWomen 👩🏾‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/hBqwz4Anbl — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) April 7, 2022