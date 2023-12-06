Block on LEARNS Act vacated by Ark. Supreme Court

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruling on the LEARNS Act lawsuit has vacated a temporary restraining order and sent the case back to a circuit court.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas Supreme Court ruling has vacated a temporary restraining order that blocked the implementation of the LEARNS Act.

The education law, which has been as cornerstone for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first year in office, was challenged in court by a group claiming lawmakers didn't hold a separate vote on the emergency clause.

A Pulaski County judge issued the temporary restraining order saying that school district couldn't take action based on the law until it went into effect in August.

The lawsuit was issued by parents and the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), a ballot question committee who is looking to repeal the LEARNS Act.

The state appealed the ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court, arguing that the Pulaski County circuit court "erred in granting appellees' motion for injunctive relief."

The state's highest court agreed in a 5-2 ruling and reversed the order, vacated the temporary restraining order, and sent the lawsuit back to the circuit court.

In its ruling, written by Justice Courtney Rae Hudson, the court agreed with the state that the lawsuit "failed to demonstrated irreparable harm" if the law went into effect immediately and that "any discussion of the parties' arguments regarding likelihood of success would be advisory."

The court also said a claim that CAPES ability to get a referendum on the ballot would be "impaired" is without merit because "their ability to collect signatures" and pursue the petition are not impacted by the lack of a block on the law.

Attorney General Tim Griffin called the ruling a "huge win" for parents, teachers, and children of the state and that the education department "can now get back to implementing the LEARNS Act."

Chief Justice John Dan Kemp and Justice Robin Wynne dissented.