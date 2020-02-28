x
Legislation making its way through legislature would make Tennessee sanctuary for Second Amendment

It passed the judiciary committee and now goes to the rules committee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Open carry wasn't the only gun legislation at the capitol Thursday. The judiciary committee voted to make Tennessee a sanctuary for the Second Amendment.

Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis talked to legislators about second amendment rights for all communities.

“Don't come to my neighborhood to offer me a gas card for my weapon. You don't go into affluent communities and offer gas cards for their weapons. Why are you doing it in my community? We have to protect ourselves from the bad guys that are getting the guns. It's not your communities being shot up,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson and Memphis representative G.A. Hardaway voted against the measure. It still passed and is now heading to the rules committee.

