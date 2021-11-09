Leslie Rutledge ends bid for Arkansas governor, announces lieutenant governor campaign

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday that she would end her bid for governor of Arkansas and will run for lieutenant governor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday that she will end her bid for governor of Arkansas and will run for lieutenant governor.

In a tweet, Republican gubernatorial candidate and former press secretary for President Trump Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded by saying, "I look forward to uniting Arkansans behind my vision to grow our economy and create high-paying jobs, increase access to quality education, and deliver bold, conservative reforms that take our state to the top."

Rutledge began her candidacy for governor in the summer of 2020. She has served for the last seven years as the state's attorney general, most recently pushing for legal actions against trans youth and critical race theory in Arkansas sports and schools.

"As Lt. Governor, I will stay on the frontlines fighting for Arkansans’ constitutional rights and protecting our conservative values,” said Rutledge in a statement following the announcement.