LGBTQ+ advocacy groups suing State of Tennessee to block ban on gender-affirming care for minors

The ACLU of Tennessee, along with other LGBTQ+ advocacy groups claim the bill bans "vital, lifesaving healthcare" care for transgender youth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The ACLU of Tennessee and other advocate groups are suing the State of Tennessee to block a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for people below the age of 18.

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Tennessee and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP filed a lawsuit April 20 over Public Chapter No. 1.

The bill would ban any gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including hormone therapy, operations that would "change a minor's physical appearance" and any medical procedure "enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex..."

Additionally, the bill would require minors currently receiving gender-affirming care to end that care within nine months of the law’s effective date on July 1, 2023, or by March 31, 2024.