'This fight isn’t over' | LGBTQIA+ allies in Memphis vow to continue fight after injunction over transgender care for minors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LGBTQIA+ supporters are celebrating a temporary win after a federal judge in Nashville mostly blocked Tennessee's new law banning gender affirming care to children.

The law would have gone into effect on July 1, 2023. The preliminary injunction does not block the state's ban on gender-affirming surgeries for kids, but it does block the ban on puberty blockers.

The judge said since the blockers are legal to use for treating other conditions, lawmakers overstepped by banning the medications for some people and not others.

Molly Quinn with OUTMemphis released the following statement: “Finally, these families can regroup after a year of crisis. The trans people I know are tired of being used to mobilize a Christian nationalist agenda, and tired of feeling forced out of Tennessee, at the cost of the basic healthcare they need to live free and happy lives. This fight isn’t over, and our message to trans Tennesseans is: don’t give up. You have people fighting for you, and we won’t stop until Tennessee is a safe and affirming state for us all.”

During a virtual news conference with OUTMemphis Thursday, Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality, said, “(The ruling) shows us exactly why politicians should not be inserting themselves into the private decisions of patients and families around what is best for their children. Because it creates this turbulent, chaotic and stressful rollercoaster experience."