London Lamar appointed to fill Katrina Robinson's Senate seat

Senators voted 27-5 in February to oust Robinson. It was the first time that's happened to a State Senator since the Civil War.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners voted on Thursday to replace former State Sen. Katrina Robinson.

Six candidates were up for the vote, and State Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) has been chosen to fill the seat. Thursday was also supposed to be Robinson's sentencing hearing, but the judge delayed it. She's set to go back to court on March 18 to learn what she will serve.

Prosecutors accused Robinson of spending more than $600,000 in federal grant money on personal items. She was cleared of most of those charges, and in the end, convicted of fraud involving just $3,500.