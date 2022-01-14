x
Medical marijuana advances with Mississippi senate vote

The bill will go to the House for more debate in coming weeks.
Credit: AP
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, holds a bag of hemp to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Senate has passed a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state. 

Senators voted Thursday. The bill will go to the House for more debate in coming weeks. 

Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day. That is about 3.5 ounces a month. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says that amount is too large. 

In November 2020, Mississippi voters approved an initiative to allow medical marijuana. 

Six months later, the state Supreme Court ruled the initiative was not properly on the ballot.

For more information on the bill, click here.

