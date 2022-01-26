Medical marijuana bill headed to Mississippi governor

Gov. Reeves could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Legislators would have enough votes to override a veto.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers are sending Gov. Tate Reeves a bill that would create a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions.

The House and Senate passed the final version of the bill Wednesday. It is expected to become law, and Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical reasons.

The Republican governor could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Legislators would have enough votes to override a veto.