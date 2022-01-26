x
Medical marijuana bill headed to Mississippi governor

Gov. Reeves could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Legislators would have enough votes to override a veto.
Credit: AP
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, holds a tube containing a cigarette and a rolled hemp cigarette to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers are sending Gov. Tate Reeves a bill that would create a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions. 

The House and Senate passed the final version of the bill Wednesday. It is expected to become law, and Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical reasons. 

The Republican governor could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Legislators would have enough votes to override a veto. 

Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2020. But the state Supreme Court later ruled it was not properly on the ballot.

