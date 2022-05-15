Memphian and prominent Republican attorney John Ryder loses life to cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Ryder, who was a board member of the Tennessee Valley Authority and a former Trump appointee, has died after a long battle with cancer.
Ryder was from Memphis and even served once on the board of governors for Opera Memphis. Several politicians weighed in on his passing:
“Respect easily found John Ryder. He always gave it to others. His body of work speaks for itself and to state the obvious he was smart, eloquent, professional, always civil, and one who had gravitas. We are thankful we had him in our profession and certainly in our State.”
Roberta and I were saddened to hear about the passing of John Ryder. John was a brilliant lawyer and deeply cared about Memphis and Shelby County. John was a strong Republican leader at the local, state and national level. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lain and his daughters.
Memphis and Tennessee were impacted greatly by John Ryder’s call to service. He led with such passion and I saw this first hand growing up going to the same church. His passing is mourned by many. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and daughters.
— Representative John Gillespie (@GillespieVote) May 15, 2022
