Memphian and prominent Republican attorney John Ryder loses life to cancer

John Ryder, who was a board member of the Tennessee Valley Authority, has died after a long battle with cancer. Ryder was from Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Ryder, who was a board member of the Tennessee Valley Authority and a former Trump appointee, has died after a long battle with cancer. 

Ryder was from Memphis and even served once on the board of governors for Opera Memphis. Several politicians weighed in on his passing: