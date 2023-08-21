Conversations around gun violence and public safety erupt across Memphis just hours before Tennessee special session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis, Tennessee’s special session is once again bringing the conversation of public safety and gun violence to the forefront.



Tennessee sees some of the highest death rates due to gun violence according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. In the last month, Memphians have seen a shooting at the Margolin Hebrew Academy and a mass shooting downtown.



“I’m going to do my part, I’m going to vote, I’m going to show up at the events,” said L.A. Jourdan, who lives in Orange Mound.



The Memphis native was one of several people taking part in the discussions held throughout the city Sunday. Several events including ones at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Mississippi Boulevard Church, and LeMoyne Owen College, Memphians gathered ahead of the special session in Nashville.



“I know the roots of Memphis. We have so much good stuff to offer, you know what I’m saying, so let’s get rid of some of the violence part,” said Jourdan.



“We live in a county, which is the worst in the state by far, and has been for many years, this is not new, for gun violence deaths per capita,” said D.A. Mulroy.



Local leaders and activists urged voters to send a message to state lawmakers to reform state gun laws that they were unable to address during the last legislative session.



“I’m really hopeful that after this special session, we have some really substantial gun laws that will protect our citizens in the state of Tennessee,” said Ian Randolph with the Shelby County Voter Alliance.



Some lawmakers have tried submitting potential legislation before the session started. Several leaders will not have their bills heard because they fall outside the parameters Governor Bill Lee set. Five bills centered around firearms and crime from Republican representative John Gillespie will not be heard Monday. Same goes for 17 gun safety bills from Democratic senator Heidi Campbell.