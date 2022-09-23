Memphis Artists for Change push for people to get registered to vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Efforts are underway across the county to make sure people are registered to vote in the November election.
Friday, the group Memphis Artists for Change held a press conference at the Shelby County Election Commission's Office as part of a larger push throughout the week to get more people registered to vote.
One of the speakers claimed the Shelby County elections office purged over 100,000 voters, calling it a tactic to suppress votes. They said the effort to get people registered was to fight back against that.
The next local election in Memphis will be Nov. 8, 2022.
