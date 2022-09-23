x
Memphis Artists for Change push for people to get registered to vote

The next local election in Memphis will be Nov. 8, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Efforts are underway across the county to make sure people are registered to vote in the November election.

Friday, the group Memphis Artists for Change held a press conference at the Shelby County Election Commission's Office as part of a larger push throughout the week to get more people registered to vote.

One of the speakers claimed the Shelby County elections office purged over 100,000 voters, calling it a tactic to suppress votes. They said the effort to get people registered was to fight back against that.

Go HERE to learn more about how to register and get prepared for the election.

