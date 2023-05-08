Memphis City Council challenges City of Memphis on five-year mayoral residency requirement

Must a mayoral candidate have lived in Memphis at least five years prior to being sworn in?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council is joining a lawsuit targeting the August mayoral race which names the City of Memphis.

This news comes as Van Turner, who brought the lawsuit along with Floyd Bonner, confirmed with ABC24 that the Shelby County Election Commission has been dropped from the lawsuit.

The Memphis mayor's race as the election is just months away. And the question that remains at the center of debate could affect who can officially run: must a mayoral candidate have lived in Memphis at least five years prior to being sworn in?

Memphis City Council files motion

In a court filing Sunday, May 7, 2023, the Memphis City Could said a referendum voted in by Memphis voters in 1996 amended the 1966 ‘City of Memphis Home Rule Charter.” The filing said the amended rule holds the mayoral candidate to the same qualifications on residency as city council members, which is that they “shall be a resident, as defined by State election laws, of the city and district from which he or she is elected.” The council argues this means that the five-year residency requirement was thrown out, and mayoral candidates are not subject to that rule.

City of Memphis added as defendant in early May

This all comes after the City of Memphis attorney in early May said the five-year residency rule still applies. And with those words, the judge said the city would have to join the lawsuit.

"In light of the city's changing position — resulting in a renewed challenge to interpretation of the city charter — court requires that the City of Memphis be joined as necessary and indispensable party."

Here's why it's an issue

This election, three of the most recognizable names running for mayor have all lived outside the city in the past five years; sheriff Floyd Bonner, former county commissioner Van Turner, and former Memphis mayor Willie Herenton.

Bonner and Turner only recently moved back.

A Daily Memphian investigation recently found while Turner said he moved to Binghampton, he and his family have barely used any water at the home, according to his MLGW bills. Turner told the publication he's been fixing up the place.

"If this was an issue, why hasn't it come up on all the mayoral elections we've had since 1995 and especially in 2019 when it could have been an issue?" Turner said.

"I'm just glad the City finally came out of the shadows and revealed that it's the real party behind this," said Floyd Bonner's attorney, Robert Spence.

Another candidate, Paul Young, has raised more money than anyone else in the race so far. Young is also believed to be the favorite choice of current Memphis mayor Jim Strickland.