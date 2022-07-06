'Slippery slope' | Council vote asking Memphis Police to deny escort for former President Trump fails

The former president is scheduled to speak June 18th at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. The vote Tuesday led to a passionate council debate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, a Memphis City Council committee vote failed, that would have requested Memphis Police deny an escort for former President Donald Trump during his scheduled visit to Mississippi later this month.

Some council members argued MPD officers should be focused on keeping the people of Memphis safe, while others called the resolution a slippery slope.

The passionate debate lasted more than 30 minutes, but failed by a 4-4 vote. Two other council members abstained.

The resolution stemmed from former President Trump's planned American Freedom Tour stop scheduled June 18 at the Landers Center, his first visit there since 2018.

As of Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the Secret Service had not asked for any help during the former President's visit.

The sponsors of the Memphis City Council resolution argued MPD shouldn't be required to assist since the former President's PAC hasn't paid back security costs in other cities, according to published reports.

Other council members called the resolution symbolic and divisive, and said that no city council should interfere with federal secret service protection.

"If this country is to remain great, we have a social contract and we should uplift those values - and that is to respect the office of the Presidency above the man," Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle said.

"This is not setting precedent for future dignitaries or former presidents. It goes to those who are not upholding their end of the social contract," Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones said.

Chief Davis said typically when a President or former President lands in Memphis and goes to another state such as Mississippi, MPD typically escorts that person to the state line and then that escort is picked up by another law enforcement agency.