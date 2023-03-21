Memphis City Councilman proposes $30 million for public safety, including pay increase for police, even if it raises taxes

Memphis City Council Budget Chairman Chase Carlisle said $15 million of the money could go to a hike in starting pay for the city's police officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis City Councilman is proposing $30 million of the mayor’s budget to boost public safety, $15 million of which could go to a pay raise for some police officers. And he said taxpayers could end up footing the bill.

Memphis City Council Budget Chairman Chase Carlisle said in the public safety committee Tuesday that he and others plan to propose the $30 million in new funding, which would be broken down as follows:

$15 million to increase starting pay for MPD officers,

$5 million for MATA (Memphis Area Transit Authority),

$5 million for youth programming, such as libraries, parks etc.,

And $5 million for the city’s affordable housing fund.

Carlisle told the committee the $15 million would help increase the starting pay for Memphis Police officers. If pay is more competitive, it could help recruit more officers to the force, Carlisle believes.