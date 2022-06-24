Memphis Coalition for Life call Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a victory for humanity

“It’s not a question of gender rights. It’s a question of the sanctity of life," said Joe Donahue, a Bartlett pastor.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are mixed views on the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. Many of those cheering on the decision are anti-abortion advocates.

Memphis Coalition for Life has spent each day for the past four years standing outside Planned Parenthood fighting to end abortions. After the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they said the work is not over - but just beginning.

Inspiration comes when you least expect. For Sarah Reed, it came at birth.

“I was given up for adoption. My mom was 19-years-old, so she didn’t have that many options. I’m lucky that she chose that for me, a life,” said Sarah Reed, Memphis Coalition for Life volunteer.

It was a choice Reed also made years down the line.

“I had a child when I was 20. I wasn’t married or anything. I can relate to the feelings of how I am going to support this child... My daughter has been one of my inspirations. I would not be the person I am if it wasn’t for her. Now I have three little girls and we are happy and healthy.”

Reed became an anti-abortion advocate. She began volunteering with Memphis Coalition for Life this week. On her second day, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“This is still so exciting to be out here. I’ve actually been praying for this, personally, for my whole life.”

That is a similar prayer to that of Joe Donahue, a Pastor at Providence Reform Presbyterian Church in Bartlett.

“Today is important because something took place that I never thought would happen in my lifetime... There was the thought, the hope that I really thought was beyond what was real,” said Donahue. Reality is sinking in.

“It’s not a question of gender rights. It’s a question of the sanctity of life. Murder is murder regardless of if you’re male or female, pregnant or not. Life is the bedrock. It is the well spring of all rights. If there’s no life, everything else is mute.”

While Memphis Coalition for Life called the Supreme Court’s decision a win for humanity, they said now begins the work to focus on the women.

“Just because Roe v. Wade is going away, it doesn’t mean there won’t be mothers. There will be more women who need our support,” said Bethany Pinos, Memphis Coalition for Life Executive Director.

Now that the historic ruling is overturned, states will have to power to make their own abortion or anti-abortion laws. Memphis Coalition for Life is expecting, within the next 30 days, for Tennessee to go back to its law prior to Roe v. Wade and only allow abortions for specific severe or life-threatening situations.