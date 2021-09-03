Memphis could lose a state lawmaker amid plans to redraw district lines

The changes are being driven by falling population numbers in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Democrats are sounding the alarm about plans to redraw district lines in Tennessee.

Two new preliminary maps of what the state could look like – and show Memphis with one fewer representative.

Antonio Parkinson is one of the city's 14 State Representatives, and a key player in the Tennessee's Black Caucus. He said the maps are a big concern.

The changes are being driven by falling population numbers in Memphis. Nearly every one of our 14 house districts have seen a drop in people living there.