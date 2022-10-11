Memphis drag performer says bill banning 'adult cabaret' in public could restrict rights of LGBTQIA+ community

After spending the last seven years in Memphis an entertainer, drag performer Moth Moth Moth said this new bill threatens her livelihood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would ban “adult cabaret” performances considered sexually explicit from public places or anywhere children could see them, was presented to the Tennessee General Assembly Wednesday.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Jack Johnson of District 23, said it's in response to drag shows he claims were “overtly sexual” happening in parks and libraries.

However, those in the drag industry fear it could lead to further legislation that could harm or restrict the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I would like to go to our state legislators and speak to them directly,” drag performer Moth Moth Moth said. “I want them to look me in the eye and tell me that I don’t matter. Because that is what that bill says.”

Moth is one of several drag performers who call Memphis home. After spending the last seven years in the city as an entertainer, she said this new bill threatens her livelihood.

“This bill makes doing drag in public a felony and a misdemeanor, which would ruin all of our lives,” she said.

Sen. Johnson introduced Senate Bill 3, which includes the following language:

It is an offense for a person to engage in an adult cabaret performance:

(A) On public property; or

(B) In a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.

The state senator said he crafted the bill because of sexually explicit drag shows the he says have taken place in Tennessee and other parts of the United States in “recent weeks and months.”

Sen. Jack Johnson introduced the bill to the TN General Assembly that would make an "adult cabaret performance" on public property a crime.

“I don’t know all of the details about all of these instances,” he said. “I do know, however that video has circulated online and elsewhere and there’ve been some news reports of it as well, of a drag show-type of performance that was overtly sexual in nature, it was sexually suggestive and there (were) kids around.”

Sen. Johnson said the bill would not apply to drag shows that do not include sexual content. Moth said that key piece of the legislation leaves too much open for interpretation.

“Straight people love to sexualize LGBTQIA people,” she said. “They look at us and see everything we do as something that’s sexually explicit.”

Age-restricted venues like Dru’s Bar would be unaffected by the bill if it were to pass. But Moth said some of her highest paying performances have happened in public spaces.

“When I’m coming into a public space, it’s because I do have a message to bring,” she explained. “I have a message that queer people and LGBTQIA people belong in public spaces and our art deserves to be seen.”

Tri-State Black Pride cofounder and vice president Dr. Davin Clemons called the bill "disgusting."

“You have these rich, privileged, racist, homophobic men, white men, making decisions for Tennesseans who have careers in cabaret,” he said.

Dr. Davin Clemons, Tri-State Black Pride cofounder & VP calls the bill "disgusting"

Moth believes their art should not be restricted to nightlife and fears this bill could lead to others that threaten Memphis’ LGBTQIA+ population.

“You cannot tell me that I am inappropriate for public life,” she said. “I will walk around and be as beautiful as I want to be and you will not harm or subjugate me because of it. I am not harming anybody.”

Moth said she will be spending the next few months organizing groups to fight Senate Bill 3 and build coalitions of support for drag entertainers.