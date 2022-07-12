Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will run for third term if referendum passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Wednesday he would run for a third term if Memphis voters extend term limits for the mayor and city council.
Strickland told ABC24 political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford and The Daily Memphian that if the referendum on term limits - which is on the Aug. 4 ballot - passes, he will seek reelection.
If passed, the referendum would allow the mayor and city council members to serve three consecutive four-year terms. Currently, they can serve two four-year terms.
The city council voted in May to put the issue to voters. Strickland won his first term as mayor in 2015, then won again in 2019.
Early voting begins Friday, July 15, 2022, for the August election.
Wednesday, Strickland was in Washington D.C. for a presentation at the White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and Workforce.
