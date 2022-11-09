Memphis mayoral candidates don't have to live in the city, unless they win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A candidate doesn’t have to live in Memphis to run for mayor, but they do have to live in the city to serve as mayor. That’s according to an opinion by Allan Wade, the private attorney who also works for the city council and Shelby County Election Commission.
In an opinion dated Nov. 2, 2022, and made public Nov. 9, Wade told the Shelby County Election Commission that they should not refuse a candidate’s petition based on residency – as the requirement is that whoever serves as Memphis mayor must live in the city, but they don’t have to live in the city when running for the office.
This all came about after questions arose about where some of the candidates reside. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who announced his candidacy, currently lives in Bartlett but has said he is looking to move into the Memphis city limits. And former county commissioner Van Turner, who announced his run in September, recently moved to Binghampton.