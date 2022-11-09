Memphis mayoral candidates don't have to live in the city, unless they win

That's according to attorney Allan Wade, whom the Shelby County Election Commission asked for an opinion.

In an opinion dated Nov. 2, 2022, and made public Nov. 9, Wade told the Shelby County Election Commission that they should not refuse a candidate’s petition based on residency – as the requirement is that whoever serves as Memphis mayor must live in the city, but they don’t have to live in the city when running for the office.