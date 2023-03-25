Memphis mayoral candidates attend meet and greet at LeMoyne-Owen College

Paul Young, Van Turner, J.W. Gibson and James Harvey Senior were all in attendance. The next event in this series will be in Orange Mound.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mayoral candidates met with community members to discuss their platforms at the LeMoyne-Owen College Student Center on Saturday.

The mayoral candidates largely talked to community members one-on-one. They spoke to the importance of meeting people "right where they're at."

"This event was critically important," mayoral candidate Paul Young said. "I'm glad that there will be a series of these events to have opportunities to really touch the people of Memphis in a different way [to] make sure that we're hearing their voices [and] they can meet all the candidates one-on-one."

Turner said that Memphis is a "very relational city."

"We like to field our candidates — field the people that are going to represent us," he said.