Mayoral candidates continue to meet with voters as 2023 'Memphis People's Convention' concludes

Memphian voters got a chance to get up close and personal with mayoral candidates on Saturday.

Getting up close and personal with the Memphis mayoral candidates was the focus of the 2023 "Memphis People's Convention" concluding Saturday at Liberty Park.

Voters got the chance to learn more about their platforms and ask questions. Attendees could also visit each candidate's booth to learn more about their goals as well.

Stephanie Wright is a voter at the convention who described exactly what she wants to see in the next candidate.

"[The next mayor should] get in control of the crime, so we'll have a safe Memphis to live in and for the tourists to come, be safe and know that they can just walk around and not have a problem with being robbed," Wright said.

Rev. Earle Fisher is the main organizer of the 2023 convention, which mirrors "People's Conventions" held in Memphis in the '90s.

With more than 15 mayoral candidates on the ballot, and nearly half of recently polled voters saying they are undecided, the convention will be key for candidates and voters.

"It's an opportunity for candidates to flex their muscle and see exactly where they stand in the grand scheme of things," Rev. Fisher said. "It's an opportunity for the community to get a sense of what October may hold and do a better job of shaping where they feel like we need to go as a community around issues that's important to people."