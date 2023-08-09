'Every vote is going to count' | Memphis People's Convention 2023 begins Thursday

24 candidates, including six from the mayor's race, have reportedly committed to meet with voters and answer questions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Thursday, Aug. 10, the 2023 Memphis elections will be front and center when the three-day Memphis People's Convention kicks off at Liberty Park.

Rev. Earle Fisher is the main organizer and said 24 candidates, including six from the mayor's race, have committed to meet with voters and answer questions.

Rev. Fisher expects crime and public safety and related issues such as poverty and education will dominate the discussion.

With more than 15 mayoral candidates on the ballot, and nearly half of recently polled voters saying they are undecided, the convention will be key for candidates and voters.

"It's an opportunity for candidates to flex their muscle and see exactly where they stand in the grand scheme of things," Rev. Fisher said. "It's an opportunity for the community to get a sense of what October may hold and do a better job of shaping where they feel like we need to go as a community around issues that's important to people."

The Memphis City Council candidates will take part Thursday and Friday, concluding with the Memphis mayoral candidates Saturday.