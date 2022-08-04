It's a front row seat to history | State Senator from Memphis makes trip for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson celebration

Sen. Raumesh Akbari told ABC24 she hopped on a 6 a.m. flight after getting an invitation late Thursday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a history-making day in Washington D.C. Friday, and a Tennessee State Senator was excited to have a front row seat.

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari was at the White House ceremony celebrating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sen. Akbari told ABC24 she hopped on a 6 a.m. flight after getting an invitation late Thursday night.

Jackson delivered emotional remarks on the White House South Lawn a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying, it was a moment the entire country could be proud of.

“We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Jackson. ″We’ve made it — all of us."

Sen. Akbari described the experience as amazing and historic.

"If I could make it happen, I was going to and I just thought, this is a once in a lifetime. This is once in a generation. This is the first time a Black woman has ever been nominated for that court in its 230-plus year history, so I had to be there,” said Akbari.

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones and the head of the Tennessee Democratic Party, Hendrell Remus, were also there Friday.