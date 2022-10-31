Opening of clerk's office location on Riverdale Road delayed

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said the location on Riverdale Road will open once her team addresses local, state and federal facility needs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert was expected to open a new office on Riverdale Road in East Memphis Monday, but when ABC24 got there, the doors were locked.

This comes after Shelby County Government said on its official Twitter account that as far as it's concerned, "the County Clerk's office on Riverdale is ready."

"We're pleased to report that the County Clerk’s office on Riverdale is ready. Clerk Wanda Halbert and team now have everything they need to open to the public ASAP," the tweet said. "This area has been underserved. Now we have another location where residents can get their tags and avoid lines."

We're pleased to report that the County Clerk’s office on Riverdale is ready. Clerk Wanda Halbert and team now have everything they need to open to the public ASAP. This area has been underserved. Now we have another location where residents can get their tags and avoid lines. — Shelby County Government (@ShelbyCoTN) October 31, 2022

In a statement to ABC24, Halbert said the location will open once her team addresses local, state and federal facility needs.

"After realizing every County Clerk facility was outside of legal requirements to serve all citizens, our team independently found an amazing bank to meet their needs," Halbert said. "It is unfortunate the county mayor is attempting to take ownership of the project. "Once our team addresses outstanding required local, state and federal facility needs, we will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and hope all neighboring citizens and customers join us to welcome their new community neighborhood County Clerk office."