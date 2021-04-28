Midsouth women react to POTUS address

"Well, it only took us 242 years to have this moment. To have a moment when a Vice President and Speaker of the House were both women," says Deborah Clubb.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two women over the shoulder of the President during tonight's address added even more interest to the speech because that's never happened before.

For many women like Deborah Clubb of the Memphis Area Women's Council it was a sign of hope and progress.

"Well, it only took us 242 years to have this moment. To have a moment when a Vice President and Speaker of the House were both women. Leaders of this country," said Clubb.

Clubb watched the President's address in the joint session of Congress with much anticipation.

It's tremendously exciting. The past 4 years we were absent from consideration practically as far as the needs of working women, as far as issues of safety in our work places, safety in our relationships equitable treatment in wages or just in life," said Clubb.

For Clubb the mere presence of women in leadership roles and addressing concerns of gender equity brings about optimism.

"Just the attention to things like childcare as an infrastructure so that women can work and their families will be safe at the same time."

These are things Clubb hopes makes it past discussion and into federally funded policies, but not all women in national leadership positions see childcare as infrastructure, instead focusing on whether this latest trillion dollar program is a cost we should pay.

"He doubled down on decades of failed policies that treat American like clients and prioritized welfare programs over the stability of the family," said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Clubb focusing in on a larger picture.

"It says so much to our children who are watching and frankly to the people watching around the globe, who can see from at least this vantage point America values, listens to and benefits from the leadership of hard working women," said Clubb.

Like Clubb, 11 year old Cailey Newson sees this as an inspriationally exciting moment.

"It's also kind of cool because that's never happened before, so it's like history happening and it's actually happening when I actually alive and not just in history books," said Cailey.

And history was indeed made Wednesday night.