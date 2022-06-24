Mississippi AG certifies trigger law, starting 10-day clock starts on closing abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has taken a step to activate a law that will ban most abortions in the state.
The 2007 state law says the Mississippi attorney general must publish an administrative notice if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The court overturned Roe on Friday in a case that originated in Mississippi. Fitch, a Republican, published the notice Monday.
The law says that 10 days after publication of the attorney general's notice, Mississippi will ban most abortions except for pregnancies that endanger the woman's life or those cause by rape reported to law enforcement.
Diane Derzis is the owner of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization. She has said the clinic will close when the law takes effect. With the 10-day timeline, the law should take effect July 7.
The clinic has continued to see patients since the court's ruling on Friday.
