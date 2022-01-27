x
Mississippi bill sets religious exemption on COVID vaccine

The bill goes to the Senate for more work, and it's not clear whether it will survive there.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton speaks to reporters following adjournment of the body on the first day of the 90-day Legislative Session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi House has passed a bill saying government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

That includes schools, community colleges and universities. The bill also says private businesses and state, city or county governments could not require a COVID-19 vaccination from any employee who has a “sincerely held religious exemption.” 

The bill passed the Republican-controlled House 74-14 on Thursday, mostly along party lines. Only one Democrat voted for it. 

The bill goes to the Senate for more work, and it's not clear whether it will survive there.

