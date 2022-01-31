x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Mississippi bill would expand hate crimes law for gender ID, disability

Activists want the state law to cover offenses committed because of a victim's disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity — just as federal law already does.
Credit: AP

JACKSON, Miss — Some clergy members, a group that advocates for LGBTQ rights, and a group that advocates for rights of people with disabilities are calling on Mississippi legislators to expand the state's hate-crimes law. 

They said Monday they want the state law to cover offenses committed because of a victim's disability, sexual orientation or gender identity — just as federal law already does.

The proposed changes are in House Bill 1467

The bill will die if the House Judiciary B Committee doesn't consider it by a Tuesday deadline. 

Similar proposals have died at the Mississippi Capitol the past four years.

RELATED: Medical marijuana bill headed to Mississippi governor

RELATED: Animal rights organization "outraged" Buddy's Law held up in session

Related Articles

In Other News

Gov. Bill Lee gives 2022 State of the State address Monday evening