x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Politics

Mississippi congressman Steven Palazzo accused of misusing funds

The House Ethics Committee is reviewing ethics allegations against a Mississippi congressman.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., reacts during a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Ethics Committee is reviewing ethics allegations against Palazzo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee is reviewing ethics allegations against a Mississippi congressman.

The Office of Congressional Ethics said there is "substantial reason to believe" that Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother, and enlisting congressional staffers to do errands. 

The allegations are contained in a report that was released Monday. 

The House Committee on Ethics is reviewing the allegations. 

A Palazzo spokeswoman said he "welcomes the opportunity to work through this process" and blamed "false allegations made by a primary opponent."

Palazzo declined to fully participate in the investigation.

Statement of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Representative Steven Palazzo
Pursuant to Committee Rule 7, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics (Committee) determined on March 1, 2021, to release the following statement: On September 2, 2020, the Committee received a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) regarding Representative Steven Palazzo.
House Committee on Ethics |Mar 01, 2021

Related Articles