Mississippi congressman Steven Palazzo accused of misusing funds

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee is reviewing ethics allegations against a Mississippi congressman.

The Office of Congressional Ethics said there is "substantial reason to believe" that Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother, and enlisting congressional staffers to do errands.

The allegations are contained in a report that was released Monday.

A Palazzo spokeswoman said he "welcomes the opportunity to work through this process" and blamed "false allegations made by a primary opponent."

Palazzo declined to fully participate in the investigation.