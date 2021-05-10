Mississippi ending federal unemployment boost

At least four states, Arkansas, Montana, South Carolina and Mississippi, are ending the $300 supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits.

NEW ORLEANS — Mississippi is pushing the unemployed to return to work to help businesses large and small find the workers they need to emerge from the COVID-19 recession.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the change on Monday, May 10. It will go into effect on June 12.

Some argue the generous unemployment benefits offered when the economy crashed are making it too easy for people to not return to work. Now some states are reinstating a requirement that anyone who collects unemployment must look for work.

At least four states, Arkansas, Montana, South Carolina and Mississippi, are ending the $300 supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits.

"It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled." — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 10, 2021

"It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.