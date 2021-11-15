x
WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says fighting critical race theory, election integrity among top priorities for 2023

Reeves released his Executive Budget Recommendations for the 2023 Fiscal Year Monday monring.
Credit: AP
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child attributed to COVID-19 at a news briefing on the state's response to the virus and its delta variant in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has released his Executive Budget Recommendations for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

Reeves said the recommendations “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”

Reeves listed his top priorities as

  • Increasing skills training
  • Fighting critical race theory
  • Investing in infrastructure
  • Eliminating the income tax
  • Improving education and raising teacher pay
  • Recruiting and empowering police officers
  • Ensuring election integrity

“My Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation affirms my commitment to free enterprise, quality education and healthcare, and the elimination of the individual income tax,” said Reeves in a statement. “As we approach the upcoming regular session, my administration is ready to hit the ground running to continue serving Mississippians. I promise that we will stop at nothing to make Mississippi the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

Reeves is holding a news conference on the recommendations Monday. You can watch HERE.

You can see the full list of recommendations HERE.    

