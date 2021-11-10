Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves: Work still happening on medical marijuana proposal

Reeves said Tuesday he still intends to call a special legislative session on the topic, but he does not know when.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday he and legislative leaders are continuing to make changes in a proposal to create a medical marijuana program.

The Republican said he still intends to call a special legislative session on the topic, but he does not know when.

House and Senate leaders want to enact a medical marijuana program to replace an initiative voters approved in November.

State Supreme Court justices overturned the initiative in May when they ruled that Mississippi's initiative process is outdated and unworkable.