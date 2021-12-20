Mississippi governor sets $1K bonuses for state law officers

The bonuses are going to about 1,750 sworn officers who work for the Department of Public Safety and several state agencies.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Law enforcement officers in Mississippi are now eligible for $1,000 in one-time hazard pay.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning. Those who served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and those who are employed by state agencies as of Nov. 30, 2021, are eligible.

The bonuses are going to about 1,750 sworn officers who work for the Department of Public Safety and several state agencies. They are not going to local police or sheriff departments.

Reeves says officers have faced danger from the pandemic and “downright crazy” rhetoric from some critics.

“As long as I’m governor, Mississippi will always back the blue,” Gov. Reeves said. “Throughout the pandemic, our state law enforcement officers stepped up in a big way. They put their own health on the line and risked increased exposure to COVID-19 to do what they’ve always done – selflessly protect and serve our communities with honor and professionalism. They’ve earned every penny of this hazard pay, and I am proud to have authorized it. My administration will continue to do everything we can to ensure our state’s law enforcement officers receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

The pay is funded through discretionary CARES Act funds will be distributed to state law enforcement officers by the end of the year.