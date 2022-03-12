MS Gov. Reeves: Logjam on tax cut could force a special session

The two chambers are advancing different versions of tax cut bills.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he's not ruling out a special legislative session to push for eliminating the income tax if the House and Senate reach an impasse.

The two chambers are advancing different versions of tax cut bills. They need a single plan to send to the governor. Their deadline is the end of this month.

House leaders want to phase out the income tax over several years.

Senate leaders want to reduce that tax but not erase it.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states. But tax collections have been robust in recent months, partly because of federal pandemic spending.