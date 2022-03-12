x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

MS Gov. Reeves: Logjam on tax cut could force a special session

The two chambers are advancing different versions of tax cut bills.
Credit: AP
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during his State of the State speech on Jan. 25, 2022, at the state Capitol that he supports a proposal to phase out the state income tax. House Speaker Philip Gunn, right, and the governor’s wife, Elee Reeves, listen to the speech. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he's not ruling out a special legislative session to push for eliminating the income tax if the House and Senate reach an impasse.

The two chambers are advancing different versions of tax cut bills. They need a single plan to send to the governor. Their deadline is the end of this month.

House leaders want to phase out the income tax over several years. 

Senate leaders want to reduce that tax but not erase it. 

Mississippi is one of the poorest states. But tax collections have been robust in recent months, partly because of federal pandemic spending.

RELATED: Mississippi House makes opening bid on teacher pay deal

RELATED: Mississippi advances bill against COVID vaccine mandates

RELATED: Mississippi House leaders kill postpartum Medicaid extension

In Other News

Tennessee bill aims to crack down on drunk driving