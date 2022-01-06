x
Mississippi House approves plan to redraw congressional districts amid objections

The plan expands the territory of Mississippi's only majority-Black U.S. House district.
Credit: AP
Richard Brown, president of the Mississippi Beer Distributors Association, studies the current, left, and proposed congressional boundaries plans following a meeting of the Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House has approved a plan redraw the state's four congressional districts.

The 76-42 vote Thursday was mostly along party lines. Republicans and one independent were in favor and Democrats and one independent were opposed. 

The plan expands the territory of Mississippi's only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade. 

The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson. 

He wanted additional territory in the densely populated Jackson area. Instead, the plan would give four additional rural counties in the southwestern corner of the state.

