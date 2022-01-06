Mississippi House approves plan to redraw congressional districts amid objections

The plan expands the territory of Mississippi's only majority-Black U.S. House district.

JACKSON, Miss — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House has approved a plan redraw the state's four congressional districts.

The 76-42 vote Thursday was mostly along party lines. Republicans and one independent were in favor and Democrats and one independent were opposed.

The plan expands the territory of Mississippi's only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population during the previous decade.

The incumbent in the 2nd District is Democrat Bennie Thompson.