Mississippi House leaders sue governor over partial vetoes

JACKSON, Miss — The two top leaders of the Mississippi House are suing Gov. Tate Reeves over his partial veto of some state budget bills.

This sets up a new conflict among some of the state's top Republicans.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Hinds County Chancery Court. The lawsuit says the Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled in multiple cases that the state constitution prohibits a governor from vetoing a portion of a budget bill.