Mississippi House leaders sue governor over partial vetoes

This sets up a new conflict among some of the state's top Republicans.
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses his statewide order for people to wear masks in public amid a recent surge in cases of the new coronavirus during a COVID-19 press briefing, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Greg Michel and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, also spoke and provided an update on the coronavirus and the state's ongoing strategy to limit transmission. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — The two top leaders of the Mississippi House are suing Gov. Tate Reeves over his partial veto of some state budget bills.

This sets up a new conflict among some of the state's top Republicans. 

House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Hinds County Chancery Court. The lawsuit says the Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled in multiple cases that the state constitution prohibits a governor from vetoing a portion of a budget bill. 

Reeves says legislators don't have the votes to override a veto and are trying a "Hail Mary" to win against him.

