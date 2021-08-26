Mississippi lawmakers revive talk of getting rid of state income tax

A proposal failed earlier this year because of concerns about draining budgets for schools, roads and other services.

JACKSON, Miss — Some Mississippi legislators are renewing an effort to eliminate the state income tax.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is leading the effort. He said Wednesday that phasing out the state income tax could help Mississippi attract new businesses and new residents.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan opposes the effort.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation. Bryan said the state has "crumbling" roads and widespread problems with water and sewer systems.

In a Facebook post, Governor Tate Reeves said he was "very glad that the Lieutenant Governor, Speaker, and I all agree that the income tax should be eliminated, and that doing so best positions Mississippi for long-term success."