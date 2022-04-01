x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Mississippi legislators face marijuana debate as they begin session

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wants tight limits on the amount of marijuana available.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators have started their three-month session. 

One issue is creating of a medical marijuana program. 

Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2019. That was derailed in May when the state Supreme Court ruled it was not properly on the ballot because the initiative process is outdated. 

Angie Calhoun leads the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance. She said her 25-year-old son has chronic problems from Lyme disease and he moved to Colorado to have access to legal marijuana. 

She's calling on legislators to enact a program in Mississippi. 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wants tight limits on the amount of marijuana available.

Earlier this week, I told you our concerns about the sheer amount of easily accessible marijuana in the legislature’s...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Thursday, December 30, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Hairstylists, barbers required to know signs of domestic violence