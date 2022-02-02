x
Mississippi medical marijuana licensing set to start by June

The state Health Department says it is working on its part of the medical marijuana program.

JACKSON, Miss — Days after Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana, the state Health Department said it is working on its part of the program. 

The department said Friday that by June, it planned to start accepting applications online for licenses for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities and others. 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday signed a bill to allow the medical use of marijuana for people with debilitating conditions such as cancer, AIDS and sickle cell disease. 

It became law immediately.

