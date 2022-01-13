Mississippi Senate advances medical marijuana proposal

Senate Bill 2095 allows a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Senate has passed a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state.

Senators voted Thursday. The bill will go to the House for more debate in coming weeks.

Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day. That is about 3.5 ounces a month.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says that amount is too large.

In November 2020, Mississippi voters approved an initiative to allow medical marijuana.

Six months later, the state Supreme Court ruled the initiative was not properly on the ballot.