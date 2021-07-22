Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson drops claim against Trump over Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson is dropping his claim in the lawsuit against former President Trump for the January 6th Capitol riots.
Thompson filed the lawsuit with the NAACP in February.
On Twitter, Thompson said this was "in an effort to avoid the appearance of a conflict" after he was selected to be on the committee investigating the insurrection.
He also said he will refrain from sharing information he acquires as chair of the select committee that is not already available to the public or to Congress.