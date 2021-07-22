x
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson drops claim against Trump over Capitol riot

Thompson had filed the lawsuit with the NAACP in February.
Credit: AP
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, listens as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announces her appointments to a new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Thompson will lead the probe to examine what went wrong around the Capitol when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the building, hunted for lawmakers and interrupted the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson is dropping his claim in the lawsuit against former President Trump for the January 6th Capitol riots.

Thompson filed the lawsuit with the NAACP in February.

On Twitter, Thompson said this was "in an effort to avoid the appearance of a conflict" after he was selected to be on the committee investigating the insurrection.

He also said he will refrain from sharing information he acquires as chair of the select committee that is not already available to the public or to Congress.

