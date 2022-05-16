x
Mississippi revises eviction law which judge called 'absurd'

The law signed in April gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave.

This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, "unpredictable and absurd." 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice.

If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. 

That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.

