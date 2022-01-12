Mississippi Senate OKs revisions to 4 US House districts

The 33-18 vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts.

The 33-18 vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. Two Republicans voted against the plan and one did not vote.

The plan passed the House last week mostly along party lines. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He says supports it.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.