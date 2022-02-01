x
Mississippi Senate unveils proposal to reduce some taxes

The plan would reduce the income tax, but it would not eliminate that tax as House leaders are proposing.
Credit: AP
A senator holds a chart that outlines the purposed Tax Relief Act of 2022 during a Senate Finance Committee meeting at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Senate leaders have unveiled a tax cut proposal that they described as a sustainable way to reduce what people pay to the government while maintaining enough money to pay for schools and other services. 

The plan would reduce the income tax, but it would not eliminate that tax as House leaders are proposing. Both plans would reduce the grocery tax and eliminate some of the fees people pay on car tags. 

The House plan would increase the general sales tax on clothing and many other items. 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says his priority is eliminating the income tax.

