Mississippi Senate votes to ask state to cut ties with Russia

The Senate passed Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 563, condemning the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and calling for the state to cut ties with Russia immediately.

The resolution states it is the policy of the state to sever all economic, financial, and other connections with Russia and its businesses, including:

The sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia at the Department of Revenue

The investment of Public Employees Retirement System assets in businesses or financial institutions owned by Russia or its citizens

The investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects

The use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities

“Every morning we see more and more horrors occurring in Ukraine at the hands of Russia’s leadership,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said in a news release. “This resolution sends a clear message to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives: Mississippi supports you, you are in our prayers, and we will not associate with Russia or its murderous dictator.”

If the resolution is approved by the Mississippi House of Representatives, a copy would be sent to the President of the United States and the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S.