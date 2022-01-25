Reeves in State of the State: Raise teacher pay, cut taxes

Mississippi is receiving $1.8 billion from the federal government for pandemic relief. Reeves says the state needs to spend the money on “transformative” projects.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says eliminating the state income tax, giving pay raises to teachers and investing in infrastructure are among his priorities this year.

The Republican mentioned those issues, and others, during his State of the State speech Tuesday.

He says Mississippi teachers have worked hard during the pandemic and deserve a pay raise.

