Why some say 'Move Over' law needs stronger enforcement to prevent first responder crashes, deaths

Some drivers are facing charges in recent deadly crashes involving fire trucks. But no one is charged with violating the ‘move over’ law.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Move over’ is a law created to protect first responders on the scene of incidents. Unfortunately, drivers continue to ignore the siren and the flashing lights and it’s costing people their lives.

After six big wrecks involving Memphis firefighters, leaders and families say enough is enough. Now there are calls to stiffen penalties for drivers who break the law, and for more enforcement.

“They call, we show up,” said Thomas Malone, President of the Memphis Firefighter Association. Malone served the Memphis community for 34 years as a firefighter.

“I can remember when I was an active firefighter, when we rode on the tailboards, people would get out of the way,” he said.

But Malone said it's a much different situation today, with more and more drivers who won’t move over.

“For whatever reason now, it's just like, they're constantly riding to the tail of the equipment,” he said.

The consequences are deadly. In the last seven months, Memphis fire crews were involved in at least six major crashes on the job. Three of them were deadly.

On August 10, 2022, firefighter David Pleasant died on duty in a collision as he drove his crew to the scene of a house fire.

“I always knew my dad had a dangerous job. He always told me… the most dangerous part was other people on the road,” said his daughter Michelle Pleasant.

According to the crash report, Maurice Yarborough, 39, was speeding when he ran a red light and hit the fire truck. He was later charged with reckless and vehicular homicide.

Another man was killed two days later on August 13. According to the crash report, Quadarius Reed, 26, was speeding on a motorcycle when he hit a fire engine that was heading to a scene.

Then the latest crash happened just weeks ago on December 17 as firefighters were responding to another call for help. Investigators said Chardrick Bernard, a passenger in a car, was killed. The police report describes the driver’s actions as “careless” and “erratic.” The fire engine was parked at the scene.

Some drivers are facing charges in the crashes. But no one is charged with violating the "Move Over" law.

“That goes to show you right there with no charge of the Move Over law. It's not a significant law," Malone said.

The law passed in Tennessee in 2006. The penalty for violating the law is a maximum fine of $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

“But let's face it, no law is any good if it's not actually enforced," Malone said. "That's the key here for us.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said more needs to be done.

“We're going to the state legislature this January with a law that stiffens up penalties for individuals who do not move over," Strickland said.

Shelby County State Representative John Gillespie is sponsoring House Bill 0092. He sent ABC24 the draft of the proposal, which would bump up the minimum fine up to $250, and increase the maximum fine to $2,500.

“What I want to see is some teeth. Something that has the strength to make a difference for somebody violating this law,” Gillespie said.

For the family of David Pleasant, they hope this change could make a difference - and make drivers think twice.

“I care about the bigger picture of people in general just stopping for fire trucks, so that this doesn’t have to happen. So that multiple lives don’t have to be ruined over something that was totally preventable,” said Michelle Pleasant.

We asked Memphis Police several times how many drivers were charged last year for breaking the ‘move over’ law. A spokesperson said the department would share those numbers - but we still don’t have them.