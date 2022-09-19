MSCS Chairwoman Michelle McKissack considers mayoral run

McKissack has served on the MSCS board since 2018 and, on Tuesday, will publicly announce a committee formed to look into the possibility of running for mayor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A recently re-elected Memphis Shelby County Schools chairwoman has formed an "exploratory committee" to potentially succeed Jim Strickland as mayor of Memphis.

If Michelle McKissack ran and then won the mayoral election, she would become the first woman to serve in the city's government's highest office.

McKissack has served on the MSCS board since 2018 and will be formally announcing her committee on Tuesday Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.

“As a lifelong Memphian, mother of four children, and a staunch supporter of our public school system, I believe we’re at a critical decision-making point in this city," McKissack said. "Memphis families are doing all that we can to turn things around in our own neighborhoods and protect our children, but it’s now time for a big vision from leadership that puts families first.”

Currently the Board Chairwoman, McKissack has also worked as an editor for Memphis Parent Magazine. She received bachelor and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University and became an Emmy award-winner for her work as a reporter and anchor.

“Much of my career has centered on learning what local families need and doing my part to make sure that they can live comfortably," she said. "In the Mayor’s Office, we have an opportunity to make sure that moms don’t have to worry about whether their sons or daughters will make it home after school. We have an opportunity to make sure that every family can afford to get food on the table. And, most importantly, we have an opportunity to make sure that every child can play in their front yard and feel safe.”

McKissack plans to make her announcement at Equality Trailblazers - Memphis Suffrage Monument at 1 N. Front Street, which is located behind the University of Memphis law school.

“Mothers all over Memphis have said that enough is enough," she said. "We’ve lost too much sleep and have shed too many tears in recent weeks. I’m ready for us to have the conversation that this city has avoided having for two hundred years. Maybe, just maybe, it’s time for a woman—a mother—to take the reins.”