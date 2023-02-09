NAACP speaks against bill that could strip power from Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board in Memphis

The organization said the bill would prevent groups like CLERB rom investigating use-of-force cases prior to July 2023 – include Tyre Nichols case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee NAACP is taking aim at a bill making its way through the state legislature that targets law review boards staffed by civilians.

The bill, SP0591/HB0764, was introduced by two republican lawmakers - Senator Mark Pody and Representative Elaine Davis - at the end of January 2023. It would get rid of community oversight review boards and give that power to cities to create their own police advisory committee.

The organization said the bill would prevent groups like the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) in Memphis from investigating use-of-force cases prior to July 2023 – which would include the beating and death of Tyre Nichols.

The NAACP said the bill would prevent oversight and worsen community and police relationships by giving mayors too much power in choosing who sits on such a committee. The group also said the bill would threaten ongoing investigations in Memphis and Nashville, and allow officers “with known records of bad behavior” to remain working without reprimand.

This comes amid calls to strengthen the powers of CLERB in Memphis following Nichols’ death.